Akshara Singh Birthday Special: From Pawan Singh’s Co-Star To A Star In Her Own Right—The Journey Of Bhojpuri Cinema’s Popular Actress

Akshara Singh turns a year older today, and her journey is a reminder of how far Bhojpuri cinema’s leading women have travelled beyond the regional screen. Over the years, Singh has moved between films, television, music and reality shows, becoming a familiar name even among audiences who may not regularly watch Bhojpuri cinema. Her career, however, has often been discussed alongside her much-publicised relationship with Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh. But there is considerably more to Singh’s story than that chapter of her life.

How did Akshara Singh enter Bhojpuri cinema?

Singh entered the film industry in 2010 with Satyamev Jayate, opposite Ravi Kishan. In an earlier interview, she recalled that acting was familiar to her from childhood and that she had always been interested in dancing. Her first film offer eventually changed the course of her career.

She went on to work with some of Bhojpuri cinema’s biggest names, including Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav and Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’. Films such as Satya, Tabadala, Maa Tujhe Salaam and Sarkar Raj helped establish her as a prominent actress in the industry.

What happened between Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh?

Singh’s relationship with Pawan Singh became one of the most discussed chapters of her personal life. The two worked together and reportedly began dating around 2010. Their relationship later ended amid serious allegations and public controversy. Singh has spoken about the difficult period in several interviews, while Pawan Singh has remained a major star in Bhojpuri entertainment.

In 2026, Singh said she wanted to move beyond being identified through that relationship. She also questioned the scrutiny women face after a public breakup, saying she wanted to move forward with her life.

From Bhojpuri films to Bigg Boss OTT

Singh expanded her audience with television appearances before entering Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. The reality show gave viewers outside the Bhojpuri belt a closer look at her personality and helped strengthen her national visibility. She has also developed a parallel identity as a singer and performer, using music and digital platforms to remain connected with her audience.

Today, Akshara Singh is no longer simply known as a co-star from someone else’s story. Her films, songs, reality-show appearances and increasingly candid public conversations have helped her build a career that stands on its own.