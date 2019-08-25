Akshara Singh Krishna Janmashtami: The Bhojpuri dazzler Akshara Singh storms the internet by sharing her beautiful pic in green saree, the diva looks fabulously good in Indian attire, till now the photo got more than 30000 likes and thousands of love comments by her fans.

Akshara Singh Krishna Janmashtami: Akshara Singh is the well-known name of Bhojpuri entertainment world, her songs her dance her acting all are very much lauded by her fans as well as the entertainment industry. The diva has a massive fan following on twitter, facebook, Instagram and with that, she proved that she rules social media.

The diva as we all know has a unique fashion sense and for every occasion, she chooses Indian attire be it award nights or festivals she nails it in every Indian attire, and for Krishna Janmashtami, she chose green saree, in which she was dazzling as ever. The diva shared her family photos, all the way from Krishna Janmashtami and all we’re seeing smiling ear to ear, no doubt when we celebrate festivals with friends and family we cherish the day more.

Check the post here:

Within a couple of hours the photo got more than 30000 likes and thousands of loveable comments, no doubt she is a true style icon and when it comes to saree, she looks ravishing in those. The stunner has sung more than 50 songs and all of her songs garnered more than 30 million views, some of her songs like Aag Lage Na Raja, Tani Fere Di Balam Ji Karvatiya, Suhag wali ratiya, Khola Ye Rajaji Blouse Ke Batam, Lalaiya Chusa Raja Ji, Chhatia Se Chhatiya, Nawaratan K Telawa Laga Law Rahabu Kool Kool are big hit and still sometimes hit the trending chart.

