Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh, who has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films as well as television shows, received the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Foundation Award. The talented and young actress recently became of the recipient of one of the most prestigious awards of the film industry. Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh on Sunday shared her stunning photos from the award ceremony and the photos have gone viral on the Internet.

In the award ceremony, Akshara Singh was all dolled-up as she wore a stunning golden gown. Her charm has driven millions of her fans crazy and the photos are being shared by all her fan pages on social media.

Akshara Singh is one of the most phenomenal dancers in the industry and her sexy dance moves make her dance videos garner millions of likes on video-sharing website YouTube. May it be the on0-screen chemistry with Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav or Khesari Lal Yadav, Akshara Singh manages to slay it all on the silver screen with her magical presence.

The photos of Akshara Singh from the award ceremony have not only taken over the Internet but are making her millions of fans even more proud of her.

