The auspicious festival of Chhath Puja, or also called Chhath Parva is being celebrated across the country and Bhojpuri stars such as Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Akshara Singh, Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua among many others are celebrating it in full spirits! The festival is mostly celebrated across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and therefore all Bhojpuri actors are celebrating Chhath with all the love and happiness. In a recent video shared by Bhojpuri dancing queen Akshara Singh on her official Instagram account, we see Akshara, along with Dinesh Lal Yadav and Manoj Tiwari celebrating Chhath at an event.

In the video, we see glimpses of their dance performances on the occasion of Chhath Puja 2018 and the video has taken over the Internet! Akshara Singh’s phenomenal dance performance is to die for and the video is being circulated on social media by fan pages! Akshara Singh is one of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and is a sensational dancer as well.

Her photos and videos go viral as soon as they are shared with different social media platforms. Akshara Singh is one of sexiest actresses and has a huge fan base across the country!

