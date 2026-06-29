Akshara Singh Expresses Gratitude After Joining Laxman Utekar’s ‘Eetha’ With Shraddha Kapoor

Akshara Singh, who is the lead female of Bhojpuri cinema, is entering the Bollywood limelight. The Bollywood industry’s trade papers have made it clear that Akshara has become a part of the exciting biopic Eetha, directed by Laxman Utekar, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Randeep Hooda. Speaking about her immense happiness, she mentioned that she felt all goosebumps once she became a part of the highly ambitious Indian venture.

This cross-industry casting will add some new spices to the movie which is creating huge buzz after releasing its teaser.

What role is Akshara Singh playing in Laxman Utekar’s ‘Eetha’?

Though details regarding her character remain a secret under non-disclosure clauses, Akshara assured the audience that there’s a unique surprise in store for them. From the highly vibrant world of Bhojpuri movies to the world of realistic biopics in Bollywood is quite an immense change, but Akshara appears to be prepared to showcase her versatility in acting.

Expressing her deep enthusiasm through her social networking sites, Akshara revealed her interest in working with the director of Chhaava and Mimi.

“Working with a visionary like Laxman Utekar sir is a literal dream come true. The script is so deeply moving that I had goosebumps during the narration. Sharing the screen with Shraddha Kapoor, who is not just a phenomenal actor but an incredibly humble human being, is an absolute honor,” Akshara stated.

What is the true story behind Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Eetha’?

The movie is not your typical commercial film; it is rather an intense biographical homage to the great cultural figure. In order to give you an idea of how big this story is, here is the structural outline of the coming film.

Eetha Plot:The biography details the fifty years lived by the Maharashtrian folklore icon, Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar who was born in Pandharpur. She is fondly referred to as the “Tamasha Samradini” or the Queen of Tamasha. Vithabai violated many social taboos in order to preserve the ancient art forms of Lavani and Marathi folklore performances. Her life story places heavy emphasis on her extraordinary strength, exemplified by an unbelievable episode in history where she delivered her child on stage while performing in a live play.

Eetha Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Manoj Joshi, Akshara Singh, Nana Patekar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav

Eetha Release Date: August 28, 2026

Why is the movie ‘Eetha’ already facing a major controversy?

Even with the numerous accolades heaped upon the spectacular makeover of Shraddha Kapoor, who went through rigorous Lavani dance practice sessions and put on weight in order to play the character of Vithabai in her 40s, the movie has run into some trouble even before its release.

The name “Eetha,” which has been chosen from Vithabai’s pet name “Vitha,” has attracted much criticism. This has come from Vithabai’s sons, Kailash and Rajesh Narayangaonkar, along with the NCP film and culture department, all of whom have expressed their displeasure regarding this matter. The family is making every effort to get a new name for the film since they feel that this name reduces the prestige of Vithabai’s legacy.

When will ‘Eetha’ release in theatres?

Officially, the biographical epic has been fixed for its grand theatrical release on August 28, 2026. It would result in a cosmic competition at the box office as the film would be released along with other blockbusters such as Toxic and Vvan.

The film is going to create history in Indian cinema with its stunning production design depicting old Maharashtra in the years ranging between the 1940s to 1990s and energetic choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant with around 800 background dancers.

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