Akshara Singh sexy video: Bhojpuri bombshell who garnered millions of fanbase after giving back to back Bhojpuri superhits like Saiyaan Superstar, Pawan Raja, Satya, Gadar 2, Dhadkan, Dilwala and Tabadala, once again set the YouTube on fire with her amazing performance in super hit song Dolha Patti featuring Pawan Singh.

Sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh, Akshara Singh’s latest super hit song titled Dolha Patti from the Bhojpuri blockbuster film Dhadkan, crosses 50 million views on YouTube. Directed by Chhote Baba and written by Vinay Nirmal, Dolha Patti featuring Pawan Singh was released on YouTube in 2017. Well, Akshara Singh’s unmissable chemistry with Pawan Singh and her sultry dance moves in the song has obviously made her fans watched the track not once but 50 million times. If you still haven’t watched Akshara’s hit, take a look at the video here:

Talking about her upcoming projects, Akshara Singh will be seen essaying the role of main protagonist in the Bhojpuri film named Khesari Lal Yadav and Mani Battacharya starrer Babua Bawali. Not just one, she will also star in Jaanam 2, Gunday and, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Sujangarh, Majanua, Love Marriage and Vivah.

