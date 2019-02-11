Akshara Singh who is gearing up to set teh cinema halls on fire with her upcoming moves, once again set the video-sharing app i.e. YouTube on fire with her sultry and sensuous dance moves. Well, flaunting her sexy chemistry with Khesari Lal Yadav in Dhoka Deti Hai, Singh's item number from the film Balam Ji Love you has crossed over 29 million views on YouTube. Watch, here:

The Bhojpuri bombshell with peacock eyes barely misses an opportunity of making her fans go gaga with her melodious voice and flawless beauty. The stunning lady who made us all fall in love with her performance in Saiyaan Superstar movie, is all set to make you all go crazy once again with the upcoming series of Bhojpuri projects. Well, the lady will be seen sharing screen with Khesari Lal Yadav in Babua Bawali and Jaanam 2. Apart from this, she will feature in Ranjeet, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas starrer Gunday, Pawan Singh’s Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Sujangarh and Majanua featuring Ritesh Pandey.

Talking about the song that bags a position in Akshara Singh’s super hit chartbuster, Dhoka Deti Hai. Sung by none other than Khesari Lal Yadav and Khushbu Jain, Dhoka Deti Hai from the film Balam Ji Love you has crossed over 29 million views on YouTube. Undoutedly, Akshara made her fans fall in love with the track by flaunting her sensuous and sultry dance moves with Bhojpuri superstar and her Dilwala co-star Khesari Lal Yadav. If you missed watching Akshara Singh hot bhojpuri song, take a sneak peek to it here:

Helmed by Premanshu Singh and bankrolled by Seema Devi Rungta and Anand Kumar Rungta, Balam Ji Love You is one of the blockbuster Bhojpuri movies which continues to garner praises from the audience. Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Ashok Samarth, Smriti Sinha, Dev Singh, Sanjay Mahanand, Santosh Pahalwan and Kiran Yadav starrer made under the banners of Shree Raama Production House, has Shubhi Sharma and Akshara Singh as the special appearance in the action romance film which hit the cinema halls last year in October.

