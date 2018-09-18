Bhojpuri singing sensation Akshara Singh is known for sharing some sexy and stunning photos on her Instagram account and her latest photo in which she is seen travelling with her elder sister has been breaking the Internet. Dressed in a sky blue top, Akshara Singh looks sizzling as she poses for the camera in the flight.

InThe ever so famous Bhojpuri singing sensation Akshara Singh is known for sharing some stunning, sexy and drop dead photos on her Instagram account and her latest photo in which she is seen travelling with her elder sister has been breaking the Internet. Dressed in a sky blue top, Akshara Singh looks sizzling as she poses for the camera in the flight. Her kohled innocent eyes are too pretty to look at and she has paired it with red glossy lipstick and a small silver bindi giving it an Indo western look.

Akshara has worked with many top superstars of the Bhojpuri cinema such as Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav and other famous celebrities. She is also a very famous tv celebrity and has worked for Zeetv channel daily soap opera Kala Teeka and sony tv show Suryaputra Karn, and she also played a lead role as Gandhari.

The former television star made her movie debut in 2013 with Satyamev Jayate with Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan

Her photos and videos take social media by storm and her latest photo has set the Internet on fire! She has now become a social media personality and has a huge fan base on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

