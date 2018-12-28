Bhojpuri beauty Akshara Singh is undoubtedly one of the most bankable actors in Bhojpuri cinema. Her huge fan following on Instagram shows that the actor is being loved immensely by her followers. Her 496k followers on the photo and video sharing platform are evidence of her mounting popularity on Instagram. Here we have compiled 10 of her best pictures that are alluring enough to make you sway.

Bhojpuri beauty Akshara Singh is undoubtedly one of the most bankable actors in Bhojpuri cinema. Her huge fan following on Instagram shows that the actor is being loved immensely by her followers. Well, the beauty also gives them several reasons to love her and one of them is definitely the photos that the beauty keeps share via her official Instagram profile. The actor barely misses a chance to share her exceptional photoshoots and appealing photos flaunting her voluptuous figure.

The diva is indeed a blessing for the Bhojpuri cinema as she is a remarkable actor, skilful dancer and a magnificent singer. Every time she gets featured in an item song, it sets the Internet on fire. Her 496k followers on the photo and video sharing platform are evidence of her mounting popularity on Instagram. Here we have compiled 10 of her best pictures that are alluring enough to make you sway. Here’s take a look:

On the professional front, Akshara Singh’s upcoming movie Babyua Bawali starring Khesari Lal Yadav is all set to hit the big screens. She is also working in Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya starring Pawan Singh, Sujangarh starring Pitesh Pandey and Umesh Singh. Well, not just that! In line, she also has Majanua starring Ritesh Pandey, Umesh Singh, Love Marriage starring Amrish Singh and Awadgesg Mishra.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More