Akshara Singh hot video: Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh is always up with something new for her fans. Recently, the star was seen singing her most popular title track at an event. Well, one of her fans took to Instagram to share her dance video in which she is seen setting the stage on fire with her sexy dance moves.

Akshara Singh hot video: Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh never disappoints her fans when it comes to sexy and sultry dance moves. Be it in total bang on Indian avatar or western, Singh’s sensuous expressions are all that make her fans go gaga. Singh who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film, was last seen attending a singing relaity show names SaReGaMaPa with popular Bhojpuri face, Ravi Kishan. Well, we all the stunning lady is not only an amazing actor but is also known for her melodious voice, but how about her sultry dance moves?

Well, one of Akshara Singh’s fan page took to its official handle to share her set another dance video from an award show. The lady in the video is seen wearing a red coloured saree with a golden border. With subtle make-up and a perfect bun, Akshara Singh treated her fans with a hot performance. She was later joined by Pawan Singh who was seen twinning with her in a red tee and black pants. If you missed to watch Akshara Singh’s video, here’s the sneak peek to it:

On the work front, Akshara Singh is popular for her songs likes Nacha Hilake Karihaiya, Sun Re Suganiya and Ankhiye Se Goli Maarab. She is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming Bhojpuri film, Babua Bawali starring Khesari Lal Yadav. She will later in the year, star in Maine Unko Sajan Chunn Liya, Majanua and Sujangarh.

