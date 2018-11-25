Akshara Singh videos: The heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry who is known for her beautiful photos and sensual dance moves with Pawan Singh, recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her video from an event. The lady is seen wearing a sequined dress while she sings Bewafaa Tere Bin Hum Bhi Jee Lenge songs for fans.

Akshara Singh video: The heart and soul of Bhojpuri film industry, Akshara Singh took to her official Instagram handle to share her mesmerising video. Winning millions of hearts with her melodious voice and beautiful photos, Singh is one of the best-known personalities of Bhojpuri movies. Driving her fans crazy during her latest stage show in the city, Bhojpuri bombshell gave a weekend surprise to her fans yesterday i.e. November 24 by posting her stunning photos and videos from an event.

In a black and golden sequinned Indian outfit, Akshara sang one of her superhits Bewafaa Tere Bin Hum Bhi Jee Lenge. Well, the song, in reality, is sung by Akshara Singh and written by R R Pankaj. The song which was released in December, last year, has so far garnered 3,292,699 views on YouTube entering into the list of Bhojpuri superhits. This is not the first time that the lady has given a live performance at an event, she is often seen entertaining her huge fan following by her singing and sultry dancing.

Watch Akshara Singh sing Bewafaa Tere Bin Hum Bhi Jee Lenge for her fans:

Talking about her Instagram photos, the beauty yesterday i.e. November 24, posted her beautiful pictures with Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan. Akshara as always looks stunning in the black outfit whereas Ravi is seen wearing a red coloured suit. The superstars of Bhojpuri industry performed on the stage of Saregamapa little champs.

