Akshara Singh photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful selfie from the sets of her upcoming movie Love Marriage. The lady who is currently in no mood to get married, looks stunning as she posed for a close-up photo. Talking about her eyes in the post, Akshara Singh gave a perfect weekend surprise to her fans.

Akshara Singh photos: Bhojpuri sensation who is one of the most famous actress of Bhojpuri cinema is currently busy shooting for her upcoming proect Love Marriage, took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful selfie whic h was taken at the sets of her movie. The lady who is quite active on social media, never misses a chance to make her fan go gaga when it comes to stunning photos and sexy videos. With her curves and sultry dance performances in songs like Thok Deb, Balam Ji Love You and Akhiyon Yeh Goli Marab, Akshara Singh has set the internet on fire and we fon’t have to prove that.

The lady who has over 430.5k followers on Instagram, her latest picture in a blue and beige suit simply made her fans day more special and lovable. With subtle makeup and bindi on her forehead, Singh looks shoot-ready as she posed for a selfie. This is not the first time that Bhojpuri bombshell has treated her fans with her close-up picture. Her selfies on photo-sharing app are the proof how active Bhojpuri beauty is. Take a lok at the series of pictures that our Bhojpuri diva has so far shared on Instagram:

Talking about her movie Love Marriage, the love-aga s made under the banner of Gupta Production house. Helmed by Vishnu Shankar Belu, the multi-starrer will have Amrish Singh in the lead opposite our Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More