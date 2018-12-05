Akshara Singh photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh once again sets the Internet on fire with her stunning selfies in a bright yellow coloured saree. The beautiful lady who never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy with her adorable videos and sizzling pictures, gave a perfect mid-week surprise to her 440k followers.

Akshara Singh photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh once again sets the Internet on fire with her stunning bunch of photos. With over 440k fan following on social media, the Bhojpuri beauty never misses a chance to treat her fans with sensual pictures and sultry dance videos. Known for mesmerising performances in the Bhojpuri videos, Akshara Singh never disappoints her fans and keeps updating them about her personal as well as professional life. The beautiful lady a few hours ago, took to her official Instagram handle to share her cute star like photo. Well, the picture which was shared today i.e. December 5, has so far garnered thousands of likes.

Donning in a yellow coloured saree with golden border on it, Akshara Singh’s hot red lip colour is simply complimenting the look. With her frizzy hair and subtle makeup, Akhara Singh’s beauty and simplicity has won millions of hearts. With comment section filled with praises and love, Singh’s morning selfie simply made her fans day more special and happening. If you missed the stunning bright as a star Instagram post of Akshara Singh, take a sneak peek to it here!

Besides from treating her fans with her adorable selfie, Akshara Singh was seen having fun at her movie sets with the co-star. The stunning diva even took to her official photo-sharing app to share the boomerang and pictures. On the work front, Akshara Singh will be seen entertaining her fans with the upcoming Bhojpuri love saga. Apart from Akshara Singh, the film will star Khesari Lal Yadav and Mani Bhattacharya. The film with a title Babua Bawali will hit the theatres next year.

