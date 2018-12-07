Akshara Singh photos: Bhojpuri sensation gets emotional as she shoots for a movie scene in her latest Instagram post. The stunning lady who is known for her sexy dance moves and mesmerising expression, Singh's latest post which was posted a few hours ago for her photo-sharing app has so far ganered over 5k likes.

Akshara Singh photos: Bombshell Akshara Singh is one of the most beautiful divas of Bhojpuri industry. The stunning lady who never misses a chance to make her huge fan following on social media go crazy with her sensaul looks and mesmerising expressions. Bhojpuri bombshell, Akshara Singh has some amazing movies under belt which makes her one of the most bankable actors of Bhojpuri industry. Always up for a new avatar, her talent is not only restricted to the acting but her singing is on top as well.

She is hot, she is beautiful and of course knows how to keep her over 140l followers on social media updated about her personal as well as professional life. Recently, the stunning lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful bridal avatar pictures. In series of photos, Singh seems to be emotional as she shoots for a movie scene with co-star Awdesh Mishra. In her post, she requested her fans to love and respect their parents. If you missed her latest Instagram post which has so far garnered over 4k likes on photo-sharing app, take a look at the photos here!

On the work front, Akshara Singh will be seen romancing with Khesari Lal Yadav in the upcoming Bhojpuri project, Babua Bawali. The love saga will also star Mani Bhattacharya in the movie that is likely to hit the theatres in the beginning of 2019. She will also star in Bhojpuri film Maineh Unko Sajan Chunn Liya, Sujangarh, Majanua and Love Marriage.

