Akshara Singh hot photos: Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh never misses a chance of astonishing her fans with her sexy updates. The Internet sensation is counted amongst the leading actors of the Bhojpuri cinema and has about 493k followers on Instagram. In her recent uploads, the diva is looking alluring dressed in a black dress and is complimenting her outfit with an ear to ear smile.

Akshara Singh hot photos: Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh is counted amongst the versatile actors of the industry. The hardworking diva excels in dancing, acting as well as singing which proves her to be an allrounder. The Internet sensation has about 493k followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram and never misses a chance of quenching the thirst of her fans with her regular professional and personal updates.

Recently, the diva took to her Instagram handle to share her hot photos. In the pictures, she is looking tempting wearing a black tube dress. With a dazzling smile and red lipstick, the hottie kills the Internet by her adorable looks. The actor made her Bhojpuri debut with the film–Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye in the year 2011. Post to it, she appeared in the movie Satyamev Jayate with the famous actor–Ravi Kishan. The hottie has till now featured in more than 40 Bhojpuri films and is now counted among the leading actors of the Bhojpuri industry. Her dance videos in the hit Bhojpuri films has created a buzz on video-sharing plarform–YouTube, with massive views which proves the diva to be her fans favourite.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More