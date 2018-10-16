Akshara Singh photos: Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh, who has charmed the audience with her sensational dance moves and sultry looks, has revealed her latest travel plans on Instagram. Revealing that the diva is heading to Gaya for a show, she shared a beautiful and charming selfie in which she is oozing oomph and glamour.

As Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh continues to achieve great strides in her career, the diva is headed to her next destination to charm the audience. On October 16, Akshara took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo. Donning a multi-coloured top, Akshara added oomph to her look with bright pink lipstick and sunglasses. Sharing the photo with her fans and followers, Akshara revealed that she is heading to Gaya after a superb show.

Shared just an hour ago, the photo has already garnered 5, 051 likes and the comment section has been showered with compliments appreciating her gorgeous looks and undeniable charm. Looking at the photo, one can notice why Akshara rules hearts and is considered as one of the most talented and sought-after actors in the Bhojpuri film industry.

With her seductive and sultry dance moves, Akshara takes the internet by storm with her dancing videos on YouTube. Along with working with one of the biggest stars of Bhojpuri film industry like Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Pawan Singh, Akshara has also forayed into Indian television with shows like Kala Teeka and Suryaputra Karn.

Have a look at Akshara Singh’s photos that make her fans weak in the knees:

