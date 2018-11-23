Akshara Singh photos: Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh is back to mesmerise everyone with her breathtaking looks and sultry avatar. In the latest photo shared by Akshara Singh on her official Instagram account, the diva can be seen looking super-hot in a sequinned black dress. In the photo, Akshara can be seen clicking a perfect selfie that is enough to make anyone go weak in the knees.

Akshara Singh photos: When it comes to melting hearts with her sensational dance moves and breathtaking persona, who can do it better than Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh. Be it making the audience dance along with her in cinema screens or making the fans go gaga over her on social media with her stunning photos, Akshara knows how to hook her fans to her. To charm everyone with her killer looks, the diva took to official Instagram account on November 23 to share her latest photo.

In the photo shared by Akshara with her fans and followers, she can be seen looking ethereal in a sequinned cold-shoulder black dress that she has styled with black leggings. To amp up the look, Akshara is flaunting a bold red lipstick. Looking at the photo one can say that Akshara has mastered the art of clicking a perfect selfie. In the photos that are going viral on social media, Akshara can be seen posing on the sets of Saregamapa Little Champs that airs on Big Ganga channel.

Received over 7K likes on Instagram, the comment section under the photo has been flooded with praises. From compliments on her beauty to stunning outfit, Akshara’s photo is winning the hearts of her fans and followers. With a massive fan base on social media, Akshara is no less than a social media sensation and keeps treating her fans with photos that leave everyone spellbound.

On the professional front, Akshara is shooting for her upcoming film Majanua opposite Ritesh Pandey.

