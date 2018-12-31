Akshara Singh photos: Akshara Singh, who is the heartthrob of the Bhojpuri industry has once again taken to social media and shared another mesmerising photo in which she is looking fabulous. The Bhojpuri sensation posted her photo on Instagram wearing a black top and posing with an adorable smile.

Akshara Singh photos: Akshara Singh is one of the most promising actresses in the Bhojpuri industry has once again stormed the internet and posted another stunning photo of her on the photo-sharing site. Taking it to her Instagram, Akshara Singh posted a new photo wearing a black top and is looking just vow. She has featured in several Bhojpuri films and music videos as her performance is loved by millions of her fans across social media platforms.

Akshara Singh is the heartthrob of the entertainment industry who has worked with many renowned Bhojpuri actors including Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Kesari Lal Yadav and others. Her videos on YouTube go instantly viral and garner millions of views. Recently, one of her song Locker Mein Jawani had crossed 5 million views on YouTube. It has not even been a year when the song had got released but it went viral and became a very popular song in the Bhojpuri industry.

Apart from dancing and acting, Akshara Singh is a wonderful singer too. Akshara Singh has a massive social media following who keeps her Instagram updated with stuff from her reel and real life. Take a look at some other photos of Bhojpuri queen Akshara Singh.

