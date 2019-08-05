Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh is raising the hotness quotient with her latest photos. In the photos going viral on her fan pages, Akshara can be seen enjoying the rain in a sexy blue saree.

With her ravishing looks, impressive acting skills and a sensuous persona, Akshara Singh has emerged as one of the most desirable actors of the Bhojpuri Film Industry. When she comes on the silver screen, fans cannot resist but get wowed by her performance. Being an avid social media user, Akshara leaves no stone unturned to charm everyone with her stunning photos. Be it her behind the scenes photos or car selfies, the diva knows how to keep her fans hooked.

As rain washes out towns and cities across India, Akshara is making the most of it. The diva recently shared a couple of breathtaking photos on her official Instagram account in which she can be seen enjoying the monsoon season. Dressed in a blue saree paired with matching bangles and earrings, Akshara looks uber sexy as rain accentuates her curvy figure.

In the caption, Akshara mentioned that the photo was clicked while shooting. She further added hashtags like #nightshoot, #sareelove, #fun, #feeltherain and #spreadthelove. With this, fans have flooded the comment section with appreciation and love, praising her for her hotness quotient.

Workwise, Akshara is considered as one of the most bankable actors of Bhojpuri cinema. Currently, she has films like Babua Bawali, Janaam 2, Gunday, Love Marriage, Vivah and many more in her kitty. Along with Bhojpuri films, Akshara has also worked in Indian telly shows like Suryaputra Karn and Kaala Teeka. Some of her popular songs include Nacha Hilake Karihaiya, Patari Par Rail Akel Chali, Futi Futi Rowe Nirdhaniya, Ankhiye Se Goli Marab, Daiya Re Daiya, Collagiya Balamua, Pawal Singh Ke Bhajan Bajake, Darling Tu Time Pe Aa Jana, Ka Ho Ka Haal Ba, Nindiya Kahe Na Aawela and many more.

