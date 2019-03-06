Akshara Singh photos: Bhojpuri singing sensation Akshara Singh is a social media sensation with more than 550k followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. Recently, she shared a photo of her dressed in a beautiful red checkered top. She has paired her look with kohled eyes and red glossy lipstick.

Akshara Singh photos: Singer, actor, producer and TV host Akshara Singh is one of the top notch actresses of the Bhojpuri industry. Recently, taking to her official Instagram handle the social media sensation shared a photo dressed in a red checkered shirt and oh boy! we have to say she looks hot as ever as she smiles for the camera. She has paired off her look with kohled eyes and red glossy lipstick. The post in a span of just a few minutes has garnered 16k plus likes and the count seems unstoppable.

The ever so beautiful Akshara Singh keeps on sharing cute photographs of herself. A few hours ago she shared a picture in which she was dressed in a yellow saree, and had complemented her style with kohled eyes, nathni, and glossy pink lipstick. The picture has more than 10k likes and the comments section is jampacked with compliments for her ethereal beauty. Take a look at her photos here:

About a week ago, Akshara Singh’s latest song Badla Poora Bhayil with Dinesh Lal Yadav went viral on YouTube. The song was dedicated to the heroes of our nation. It has crossed more than a million views on YouTube and is still going strong on yOuTube.

