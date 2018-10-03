Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh seems to be on a roll as the Bhojpuri bombshell has been winning hearts with her adorable and cute videos which she has been lately sharing on her official Instagram account.

Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh seems to be on a roll as the Bhojpuri bombshell has been winning hearts with her adorable and cute videos which she has been lately sharing on her official Instagram account. In the recent video, Akshara Singh is seen saying a popular poem in Bhojpuri and the cute video has made her millions of fans love her even more. Akshara looks extremely gorgeous in the video with specs and a blue denim top.

She is not only one of the sexiest Bhojpuri actresses but is also a singing sensation. She has been blessed with a melodious voice and her videos are loved by all her fans. Akshara Singh has featured in a number of television shows such as Suryaputra Karn, Kaal Tika, among others before getting into the Bhojpuri film industry.

She has now been ruling Bhojpuri cinema for the past many years and has delivered a number of blockbusters. May it be Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav or Dinesh Lal Yadav, Akshara Singh has featured with all the big Bhojpuri power stars.

