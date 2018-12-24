Akshara Singh hot videos 2018: Bagging the third position after Amrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee, Akshara Singh has become a social media sensation with more than 200k followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. The singer rose to fame with her debut movie Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye in 2011 and rose to prominence with Satyamev Jayate in 2013.

One of the finest actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Akshara Singh has once again topped this year’s list of top 10 best actresses. Bagging the third position after Amrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee, Akshara Singh has become a social media sensation with more than 200k followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. The singer rose to fame with her debut movie Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye in 2011 and rose to prominence with Satyamev Jayate in 2013.

Akshara’s other acting credits include movies like Pratigya 2, Saathiya, Nirahua Rickshawala 2, A Balma Bihar Wala, Sajan Chale Sasural 2, Hamar Tridev, Dhadkan, among others. Take a look at top 10 Bhojpuri songs of the diva here:

1. Sakhi Salai Rinch Se Kholela

Featuring Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav has garnered 37 million views on YouTube.

2. Bhar Jata Dhodi

Featuring Pawan Singh in lead role opposite Akshara Singh has garnered 21 million views in a span of just 11 months.

3. Ankhiye Se Goli Marab

This superhit Bhojpuri song has garnered 8.2 million views in 3 months. Check it out

4. Diya Gul Kara

Featuring Monalisa, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh the song has garnered 11 million views and is one of the sexiest songs of the diva.

5. Dilwala

Featuring Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh the movie has garnered 40 million views and the count seems unstoppable.

6. Paatar Chhitar

The song Paatar Chhitar Features the Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh in lead roles. The video in a year has garnered 17 million views. Take a look at the song here:

7. Tohar Dhodi Ba Phulaha Katori Niyan

The Bhojpuri song featuring Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh has garnered 32 million views on YouTube and is still one of the grooviest beats of this year.

8. 100 me Se 90 Ko Dhoka Deti Hai

Seems like Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav have amazing on-screen chemistry as one of the other chartbuster songs of this year is 100 me Se 90 Ko dhoka deti hai.

9. Gadi Load Ho Gail

The song featuring Dinesh Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh is the 9th chartbuster as it has garnered 3.4 million views. Take a look at the song here:

10. Diler

Featuring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Akshara Singh has garnered 15 million views on YouTube and is the 10th chartbuster of this year. Take a look

