Akshara Singh videos: Known to make the audience go gaga over her with her sensational dance moves and mesmerising persona, Bhojpuri diva has shared her latest video on her official Instagram account. In the video, Akshara can be seen twirling and turning on the sets of her upcoming film Majanua, in which she will star opposite Ritesh Pandey.

With charming looks and sensational dance moves, Akshara Singh is one of the most sought-after and bankable actors of Bhojpuri cinema. Be it making the audience dance along with her in cinema screens to winning hearts with her latest Instagram posts, the diva is a stunner and she knows it. Taking the social users by a sweet surprise, Akshara took to her official Instagram account on October 29.

Dressed in an orange and purple suit, Akshara is seen twirling and turning on her upcoming film Majanua’s film set. As she dances around with a bright smile on her face, the diva is making her fans and followers go gaga over her. That Akshara is a phenomenal dancer is no secret but the way she is personifying grace and charm in the video is overwhelming.

While sharing the video, Akshara stated that it is her second day on the sets of the film. Shared a few hours ago, the video has already crossed more than 25K views on the social media platform. With this, her fans and followers have showered compliments on her latest Instagram post appreciating her cute dance moves and charming looks.

Workwise, Akshara Singh has started shooting for her upcoming film Majanua opposite Ritesh Pandey. Before this, she raised temperatures with her sexy and sultry dance moves on the song Dhoka Deti Hai from the film Balam Ji Love You opposite Khesari Lal Yadav. Released 2 weeks ago, the song has crossed 15 million views on YouTube.

