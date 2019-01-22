Akshara Singh sexy video: Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh starrer Maar Maar Ke Najariya from the Bhojpuri blockbuster movie titled Tridev, has crossed over 7 million views on YouTube. The stunning lady who never misses a chance of entertaining her huge fan following with the sultry dance moves and melodious voice, simply set the YouTube on fire with her unmissable chemistry with Pawan Singh.

Akshara Singh sexy video: Bhojpuri bombshell who is popularly known as the dancing diva of regional industry, rose to limelight after being praised for her amazing performances in the film Dilwala, Gadar 2, Saathiya, Maa Tujhhe Salaam, Dhadkan, Pawan Raja, Saiyaan Superstar, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Tabadala and Hum Hai Lootere. Well, the gorgeous lady knows how to make her fans go gaga when it comes to sultry dance moves and sexy photos, is the budding Internet sensation of the industry who barely misses an opportunity of surprising her fanbase.

Akshara Singh’s super hit chartbuster Maar Maar Ke Najariya from the Bhojpuri blockbuster Tridev. The stunning lady who came to limelight after giving back to back hits to the industry, is one of the most bankable divas of the regional film industry. Talking about the song from the film Tridev, the chartbuster which is sung by Pawan Singh is written by Arun Bihari and directed by Om Jha. Maar Maar Ke Najariya which was released in 2017, has crossed 7 million views on YouTube. Akshara’s unmissable chemistry with Pawan in the track was praised by the audience. If you missed watching the video, take a look at the song here:

Talking about her upcoming projects, Akshara Singh will next feature in Vivah starring Pradeep Pandey Chintu. She will also star in Amrish Singh and Awadhesh Mishra starrer Love Marriage. Apart from that, she has Jaanam 2 starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Priya Sharma, Ranjeet, Monalisa and Anjana Singh starrer Gunday. She will also star in Pawan Singh’s Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya and Babua Bawali.

Also, watch Akshara Singh's super hit Bhojpuri songs:

