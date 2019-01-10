Akshara Singh hot videos: With her attractive smile and sexy dance moves in songs, Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh never misses a chance of making her fans go crazy. Singh's latest song Collegiya Balamua is out on YouTube. The song which was released on January 10, has so far garnered over 274,582 views on the video-sharing app.

Akshara Singh hot videos: With her attractive smile and sexy dance moves in songs, Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh never misses a chance of making her fans go crazy. The lady who is the heart and soul of the Bhojpuri film industry, simply slays her looks and performances in the movies. The stunning diva is not just a famous face in the regional industry but is also a budding up Internet sensation. By updating her fans about her personal and professional life with sexy pictures and adorable Tik Tok video, Akshara Singh stays quite active on Instagram for her 504k followers.

Yesterday i.e. January 10, Singh’s latest song Collagiya Balamua was released on YouTube. Sung by Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh, the lyrics of the song Collagiya Balamua is written by Manoj Matalbi. In a plain blue coloured saree, Akshara Singh is heard recalling her best moments with her love in the song. The song Collagiya Balamua has so far garnered over 274,582 views on YouTube. If you missed Akshara Singh’s latest super hit, watch the video here:

Talking about her other projects, Akshara Singh will be seen sharing screens with Khesari Lal Yadav and Mani Bhattacharya in the upcoming Bhojpuri project titled Babua Bawali.

