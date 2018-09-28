Bhojpuri actor and famous singer Akshara Singh once again melted thousands of hearts, when she posted a beautiful picture on Thursday, September 27 on her Instagram page, in which she was seen wearing an amazing fluorescent pink kurta, paired with maroon lipstick.

Akshara's makeup looked apt and went very well with her outfit

The diva, just like other popular Bhojpuri actors, is quite an avid social media user. Recently, she shared a throwback video on her Instagram page, which was captured in Singapore. She captioned the video, by writing, “aayega pal ye phir kaha” (This moment will not come again).

Besides films, she is also a very famous singer. She recently released her ‘Kanwar’ song, and the song has made a massive success. Her another album ‘Bhag Jaib Sasura Se’ also gained several views on YouTube.

The diva started off her career with TV serials before jumping into Bhojpuri cinema. She has been a part of about 50 films as of now.

The diva also shares a beautiful chemistry with superstar Pawan Singh and their chemistry has been much appreciated by the audience.

