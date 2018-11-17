Akshara Singh photos: Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh currently took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning photo. Akshara who is currently enjoying shooting for her upcoming project Majanua that stars Ritesh Pandey, the lady looked hot as she posed for a picture.

Akshara Singh photos: Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh who currently gearing up for next project Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya starring Pawan Singh and Babua Bawali starring Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and Mani Bhattacharya, took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest hot picture. Well, we all know that she is well aware of the fact that her huge audience on the internet simply loves to watch her sexy and sizzling videos and photos. The Bhojpuri diva recently uploaded a sun-kissed picture in which she is seen wearing a zipped jacked or sweatshirt in black colour. Singh’s red lip colour is simply making her look more beautiful as she posed for a stunning photo that has already garnered thousands of likes.

Known for sensual performances in songs like Akhiyon Se Goli Mareba, Dhadkaa and Balam Ji Love You, Akshara Singh is a sweetheart and a very close friend of Bhojpuri film industry’s diva Amrapali Dubey. One of the most famous bankable actors of the film fraternity, Akshara never misses a golden chance to set the internet on fire with her killer moves and mesmerizing expressions. The lady is often seen shaking her leg on one of Balam Ji Love You’s chartbusters Dhoka Deti Hai starring Khesari Lal Yadav. The Bhojpuri beauty is currently shooting for Majanua that stars Ritesh Pandey.

Take a look at the beautiful photo shared by Akshara Singh on her official Instagram handle:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More