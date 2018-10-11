Bhojpuri singing sensation Akshara Singh's Instagram account is already flooded with several hot, sexy and stunning photos and the diva leaves no stone unturned to grab all eyeballs with her latest Instagram photos. In the latest Instagram post, we see Akshara Singh dressed in a stunning pink and white suit. Her makeup is on point and her pink lipstick is stealing the show! Her beautiful brown eyes are to die for!

Akshara Singh, who has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry for the past several years has previously featured in many television shows such as Kaala Tika and Suryaputra Karn. She is not only an amazing actor and a sizzling performer and dancer but is also a very good singer.

She has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films and has worked with all the big A-listers of the Bhojpuri film industry such as Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, among many others. Her latest Instagram photo is stunning and therefore the photo is doing rounds on social media since morning.

