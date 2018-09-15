Akshara Singh, one of the most beautiful actresses in the Bhojpuri Industry has created a sensation on the internet and also in the minds of youngsters these days with her sizzling pictures which she posts on her Instagram. Check out her latest photo that will take you to a heavenly tour.

Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh is what the internet is finding tough to deal with today, as the pretty actress is being searched by her fan followers worldwide every second creating a standstill. The actress is known to be super active with her social media accounts and the latest hot topic is that the diva has just shared a very beautiful picture of here which cant be ignored even by anti-women fellas. The Bhojpuri diva is known to have a melodious voice with which she sings really well.

The actress on her latest Instagram post is seen to be looking like a goddess with such an innocent look that feels like a breath of fresh air. The actress posted this picture on Sunday morning where she is seen wearing a long white and red floral gown. Her Insta post read, “Life is getting up an hour early to live an hour more #goodmorning #sunrise #happiness #lovelife #lovemyself #loveyouall #positivityaround #spreadthelove (sic).”

On the work front, Akshara will be setting fire on our Television screens with her upcoming film Maa Tujhe Salaam, where she has been paired with the super hot actor Pawan Singh. Both the stars have shared the screen space several times delivering several blockbuster films together. Meanwhile, the film is set to release this week. It has also been reported that this might be her last film with the Power star Pawan Singh.

