Bhojpuri singing and dancing sensation Akshara Singh and Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav’s hit Bhojpuri song Aag Lage Na Raja has once again gone viral on social media and will surely set your screen on fire! The sizzling on-screen chemistry between Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav in the video will blow your mind.

In the video song of Aag Lage Na Raja, we see Akshara Singh dressed in a sexy red lehenga-choli and her hot curves and erotic dance moves will make your heart skip a beat! Khesari Lal Yadav, on the other hand, is looking handsome in a blue silk shirt and their tempting chemistry is too sizzling and hot to handle!

Akshara Singh is one of the most sensational actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry who is not only a phenomenal dancer but also an amazing singer. Her stage shows witness crazy and massive crowd as she has a huge fan base across the country and especially in places like Bihar, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

Akshara Singh is blessed with a great and soulful voice and her song videos garner millions of likes and views on video-streaming platform YouTube. Akshara Singh is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry and has a lot of fan following on photo-sharing app Instagram.

She is known for working in Bhojpuri movies such as Pawan Raja, Saiyaan Superstar, Tridev, Maa Tujhe Salaam, Dilwala, Hum Hai Lootere, Dhadkan, Tabadala, Satya, Sarkar Raj, Sajan Chale Sasural 2, Mai Ke Karz, Nirahua Rickshawala 2, Main Hoon Heo No 1, Saathiya, among many others.

Akshara Singh has also worked in Indian television daily shows such as Kaala Tika and Suryaputra Karn. Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav’s on-screen chemistry is loved by their millions of fans and they keep sharing their sexy photos on Instagram.

