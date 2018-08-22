Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh's dance video with Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has taken social media by storm. Titled Tohar Dhodi Ba Phulaha Katori Niyan, the song has not only garnered 25 million views on video-sharing site YouTube but has also set the Internet on fire. Akshara Singh's sexy dance moves along with Bhojpuri heartthrob Khesari Lal Yadav have driven fans crazy.

Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh’s dance video with Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has taken social media by storm. Titled Tohar Dhodi Ba Phulaha Katori Niyan, the song has not only garnered 25 million views on video-sharing site YouTube but has also set the Internet on fire. Akshara Singh’s sexy dance moves along with Bhojpuri heartthrob Khesari Lal Yadav have driven fans crazy. Crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav himself, the lyrics of Tohar Dhodi Ba Phulaha Katori Niyan has been given by Shyam Dehati.

Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav’s on-screen chemistry always set the silver screen on fire and with this super hit song, they have once again won millions of hearts. Besides being a phenomenal actress and a terrific dancer, Akshara Singh is also an amazing singer and she keeps sharing her melodious videos on her Instagram account.

Akshara Singh is one of the most popular and bankable Bhojpuri actresses who have a huge fan base on social media. The sexy and sultry photos that she keeps sharing on her social media accounts go viral on social media in no time. Akshara Singh made her debut in Bhojpuri film industry in 2010 with blockbuster film Satyamev Jayate and has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Balma Biharwala, Rampur Ka Lakshman, Thok Deb, Chalo Baag Chale, among many others.

She has worked with all the big Bhojpuri superstars such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, among many others. She has also featured in several television soaps before entering the Bhojpuri film industry.

Akshara Singh is also a social media sensation and has a huge fan base. Her sexy dance videos have been breaking the Internet and her latest song has taken social media by storm. Akshara Singh has worked in serials like Kaala Tika among others.

