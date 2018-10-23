Akshara Singh latest video: Known to rule hearts with her charming persona and sensuous dance moves, Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos and videos. In a video shared by Akshara, the diva can be seen running at airport with a cute little girl and the duo look absolutely adorable.

Akshara Singh latest video: As Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh continues to achieve great strides in her career, she is constantly travelling to promote her films and mark her presence at tours. During her recent trip, the diva bumped into a cute little girl Andrea at the airport and the duo instantly developed a heartwarming bond. Sharing a photo with Andrea on her official Instagram account on October 22, Akshara stated that the girl started calling her ‘shishter’ instantly as if they have known each other for a long time.

Posing together for a photo, Akshara looks stunning as ever in black trackpants that she has styled with reflector sunglasses and a bold red lipstick while Andrea is looking like a little muchkin in a multi-coloured top and red shorts. In the follow-up photos shared by Akshara, Andrea can be seen enjoying her soft-drink and later posing with Akshara for some adorable click.

Just after the photos, Akshara shared a slow motion video in which the duo can be running towards the camera. Looking at the video, one cannot stop but just go awwww! Needless to say, Akshara and Andrea look super adorable in the video and we are glad they met.

In the no time, the photos and video have garnered more than 23K likes and 27K views respectively. With this, the comment section has been bombarded with comments complimenting their rocking chemistry and cute bond.

Have a look at Akshara Singh’s photos that make fans go gaga over her:

