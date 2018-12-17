Akshara Singh photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh never misses a golden opportunity to make her fans go gaga with her sexy dance moves and sensual expressions in the Bhojpuri movies. Akshara Singh took to her official Instagram handle to share her sizzling Monday selfie with her 461.9k followers.

Akshara Singh photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh never misses a golden opportunity to make her fans go gaga with her sexy dance moves and sensual expressions in the Bhojpuri movies. We all know, she is the epitome of talent. Be it her acting or melodious voice, Akshara Singh is definitely a blessing for the regional film industry. From Maa Tujhe Salaam to her latest Saiyaan Superstar, in a short span of her career, she has already become the sensation of the fraternity.

Nevertheless, we all are well aware of the fact that our beauty is quite active on social media. She is always up for posting her ongoing shoot pictures from the sets or a perfect selfie that showcases her not so hidden beauty. Anyway, Akshara Singh recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her as always stunner selfie. The black and white picture which was posted today i.e. December 17, has already garnered thousands of likes on photo-sharing app.

Treating her 461.9k fan following on Instagram, Akshara’s latest post was all about a quiz. The lady in her latest upload went on asking her fans, 3 reasons of them being thankful in their lives. Well, we are now sure that the goegeous diva knows how to stay connected to her fans. If you missed her latest upload, here’s the sneak peek to it:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More