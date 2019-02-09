Akshara Singh sexy photos: The stunning, gorgeous Bhojpuri bombshell who made us all fall in love with her sultry dance moves in Bhojpuri songs like Kaho Ka Haal Ba, Nacha Hilake Karihaiya, Bewafa Tere Bin, Gawa Thumka Lagake and Akhiyo Se Goli Marab took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful selfie that has garnered over 16k likes on social media. Take a look at the picture here:

Born brought up in Mumbai, our very own Akshara Singh is one of the most bankable divas of Bhojpuri industry. The gorgeous lady blessed with peacock eyes and melodious voice, is currently ruling the regional film fraternity with her mesmerising acting skills and sultry dance moves in the Bhojpuri films. Singh made her acting debut in 2013 with Ravi Kishan starrer Satyamev Jayate which was a hit. Later she was seen showcasing her talent in Service Wali Bahi, Bajrang, Kaalia, Betab, Pyar Jhukta Nahi, Jo Jita Wahi Sikander, Mai Hu Heri No. 1 and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Pandit.

Well, we all know Akshara Singh never misses a golden opportunity of making her fans fall in love with her more. Be it her work or Instagram post, she is always up with something unique and fruitful. The stunning diva recently took to her official Instagram handle to surprise her over 547k Insta followers with a selfie. Her peacock eyes, pink lips and a beautiful red coloured bindi was everything that stole our hearts. The picture which was uploaded just a few hours ago has already set the Internet on fire with people not only hearting the post but also jam packing the comment section with praises.

Take a look at the post that has garnered over 16k likes on social media:

Saiyaan Superstar actor is all set to entertain her huge fan ollowing with the upcoming movie Babua Bawali, Gunday, Jaanam 2, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Sujangarh, Majanua, Love Marriage and Vivah. The Tabadala star’s films ar scheduled to hit to hit the theatres today.

