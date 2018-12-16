Akshara Singh photos: Akshara Singh never leaves a chance of surprising her fans with her hot and sexy photos. The Internet sensation has about 460 k followers on Instagram which proves the heartthrob to be her fans favourite. In her recent uploads, the diva is looking stunning wearing a light saree which is complimenting her skin tone very well.

Akshara Singh photos: Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh is best known for her outstanding performance in her films. Recently, the diva has taken the Internet by storm with her classy photos. In her latest uploads, Akshara is looking gorgeous dressed in a beautiful light saree. With mild makeup and dark lipstick, the hottie is killing social media by her looks. Slight tone of mascara with her traditional accessories is simply adding more to her beauty.

In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered over massive likes and shares which proves the diva to be her fans favourite. The Internet sensation has about 460 k followers on photo-sharing platform–Intagram and never leaves a chance of entertaining her fans with her professional and personal upgrades. The diva has given major hits and worked with big Bhojpuri stars like Pawan Singh, Monalisa, Amrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee, Khesari Lal Yadav.The actor masters the talent of making headlines by her hot shoot photos, sexy selfies, boomerangs and sultry dancing videos. The actor has also worked in the Television show –Suryaputra Karn and Kaala Teeka on Zee Tv.

Some of the actors hit films are –Saathiya, Main Hoon Hero No 1, Sajan Chale, Sasural: 2, Sarkar Raj, Tridev, Saiyaan Superstar, Maa Tujhhe Salaam and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More