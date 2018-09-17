Bhojpuri singing sensation Akshara Singh is known for sharing some sexy and stunning photos on her Instagram account and her latest photo in which she is seen travelling with her elder sister has been breaking the Internet. Dressed in a sky blue top, Akshara Singh looks sizzling as she poses for the camera in the flight.

Akshara Singh, who has previously worked in television shows such as Kaala Tika and Suryaputra Karn made her big debut in the Bhojpuri film industry with Satyamev Jayate opposite Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan post which she featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Maa Tujhe Salaam, Sujangarh, Raja Rajkumar, among others and has worked with all the big superstars of the Bhojpuri film industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, among many others.

She has also been blessed with a melodious voice and she keeps sharing her sexy and adorable photos and videos on her Instagram account and has a huge fan base across the country.

