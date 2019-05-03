Bhojpuri dancing sensations Akshara Singh and Rani Chatterjee have set the Internet on fire with their sexy and hot photos which they shared on their Instagram account, have a look!

Bhojpuri beauty queens Akshara Singh and Rani Chatterjee have been setting the Internet on fire with the sexy and sultry photos which they keep posting on their Instagram account. In the latest photo shared by Akshara Singh on her official Instagram account, the Bhojpuri singing and dancing sensation looks vibrant in a white printed top and her flawless skin and stunning eyes are to die for!

Her photo has gone viral on social media and fans ate loving her casual look. She is one of the most sensational actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and has also been blessed with amazing singing skill.s Rani Chatterjee, on the other hand, is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and has starred in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Rani Banal Jwala, Main Rani Himmat Wali, Real Indian Mother, Love aur Rajniti 2, among several others.

The Bhojpuri bombshell keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on her official Instagram account. In the latest photo shared by the Bhojpuri dancing queen, Rani Chatterjee looks stunning as she poses in a sexy pink dress with white stripes. In the picture, we see Rani Chatterjee sitting on a swing and the smile on her face is priceless!

