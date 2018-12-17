Bhojpuri song Diya Gul Kara from the album Pawan Raja has garnered 11 million views on the video sharing platform YouTube. The song has been crooned by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali and penned by Manoj Matlabi, the song features Monalisa, Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh in lead roles. Take a look at the video here:

Talking about the video, Pawan Singh will be seen romancing with the Bhojpuri divas Monalisa And Akshara Singh turn by turn. The video opens to Monalisa sitting on the bed in bridal wear looking beautiful as ever with pretty kohled eyes and dark red lipstick whereas Pawan is in a sleeveless blue t-shirt and sweatpants. Later in the video the focus shifts from the duo to Akshara Singh who is sitting in a room alone at night waiting for her husband- Pawan Singh to come back. The video revolves around Pawan Singh, Monalisa, and Akshara Singh’s sizzling on-screen chemistry. Take a look at the video here:

On the professional front, Akshara Singh will be next seen in Maa Tujhhe Salaam opposite Pawan Singh.

