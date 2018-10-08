Akshara Singh steals millions of hearts with her stunning and gorgeous photos which the Bhojpuri dancing and singing sensation keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. In the recent photo, we see Akshara Singh dressed in a stunning pink saree sitting on stairs.

Akshara Singh steals millions of hearts with her stunning and gorgeous photos which the Bhojpuri dancing and singing sensation keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. In the recent photo, we see Akshara Singh dressed in a stunning pink saree sitting on stairs. Along with the gorgeous photo, Akshara Singh wrote a caption and informed her fans about her latest song which has been released on the auspicious occasion of Navratri and Durga Puja. Titled Aapan Talwar De Da, it is a devotional song which features Akshara Singh and is from the album Ambey Maharani Ki Jai Ho.

We all know that besides being a terrific actress, Akshara Singh is also a phenomenal singer as she has been blessed with a soulful voice and therefore her latest song Aapan Talwar De Da has been crooned by her only. The lyrics of the song have been given by Manoj Matlabi. Akshara Singh is one of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and her videos go viral on social media in no time.

Her latest video on the auspicious occasion of Navratri has won a lot of hearts of millions of the devotees during this festive time.

