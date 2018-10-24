Akshara Singh, Nirahua photo: Known to rule hearts with her sensuous dance moves and sensational personality, Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh had a pleasant surprise for fans on October 24. The actor took to her official Instagram account to share a picture-perfect selfie with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. Dressed in white, the duo can be seen twinning with each other in the photo.

Akshara Singh, Nirahua photo: When two superstars of Bhojpuri film industry meet, sparks are sure to fly. Known to rule million hearts, Bhojpuri stars Akshara Singh and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua swept the audience off their feet when the former posted an adorable photo on her official Instagram account. Donning white outfits, Akshara and Nirahua can be seen twinning in the photo.

While Akshara looks gorgeous in a white t-shirt paired with olive coloured dungarees that she has styled with sterling white earrings, winged eyeliner and bright red lipstick, Nirahua looked dapper as always in a white buttoned-down shirt. Sharing the photo with her fans and followers, Akshara called him besttest human being and her favourite.

With more than 12K likes, the photo is winning hearts and has gone viral on social media. In the comment section of the photo, the duo’s fans and followers can be seen showering their love and complimenting their sizzling Jodi.

With her sensuous dance moves and sultry avatar, Akshara Singh has emerged as one of the most loved and adored actors of Bhojpuri cinema. Every time the diva steps on-screen, she makes sure to make the audience dance along with her. On the other hand, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is one of the most sought-after and bankable actors and boasts of a huge fan base.

Have a look at Nirahua and Akshara Singh’s photos:

