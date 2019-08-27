Recently, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh had filed an FIR against Bhojpuri actor and her former boyfriend Pawan Singh. Amid the on-going controversy, their kissing video has gone viral on the Internet.

In the video, there is a compilation of all their kissing scenes and videos. It is known to all that Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh dated each other for several years and worked in a number of Bhojpuri movies together such as Bajrang, Saugandh Ganga Maiyaa Ki, Dharti Ke Lal, Thok Deb, Pratigya 2, among many others.

The news of Akshara Singh filing an FIR against Pawan Singh came as a shock to many of her fans as well as her friends from the Bhojpuri movie industry. Akshara Singh is one of the most sensational actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry with a massive fan base across the country and on social media.

Her stage shows are held across India and they witness a massive gathering of more than 10,000 people. Pawan Singh, also known as the Bhojpuri power star, is one of the highest-paid actors in the Bhojpuri movie industry and has a huge fan base. He is known for delivering back to back blockbusters such as Pratigya, Saiya ke Sath Madaiya Mai, Devra Bada Satawela, Doli Chadhake Dulhin Sasural Chali, Ladai La Akhiya Ye Launde Raja, Odhaniya Kamal Kare, Hamara Mati Mai Dum Ba, Saugandh Ganga Maiya Ke, among many others and is also an exceptional dancer. The recent news of Akshara Singh filing an FIR against Pawan Singh for threatening her made headlines.

