Akshara Singh Pawan Singh viral song: Bhojpuri actors Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh blockbuster song Piparwa Ke Tarawa is once again going viral on video sharing site YouTube. One of the hit Bhojpuri songs, featuring Bhojpuri queen Akshara Singh and dashing actor Pawan Singh song Piparwa Ke Tarawa has crossed 40 million views on Youtube and the numbers are only set to increase. The song has so far received 49,230,163 views on YouTube was released in 2016 and is still ruling the hit songs charts.

Bhojpuri film Tridev was sung by Bhojpuri singers Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh and was penned down by Azad Singh. The Song’s music was composed by Om Jha while it was filmed under director and producer Arvind Choubey. Akshara Sing is one of the most popular and talented Bhojpuri actresses. Any video song featuring her is a hit on YouTube and other video sharing sites.

Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh’s jodi is one of the most famous on-screen jodi in the Bhojpuri film industry and their songs together always tops the entertainment charts. As much as her videos are famous, Akshara Singh photos also meet the same fate. The rising Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh photos on Instagram always go viral on social media, who keeps on treating her fans on regular basis.

Akshara Singh has a huge social media following where her fans are always eager for new updates from her real or reel life. Her past three films were Dhadkan, Tabadala, Dilwala and soon she would be seen in upcoming Bhojpuri film Gadar 2.

