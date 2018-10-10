Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and Bhojpuri singing and dancing sensation Akshara Singh's blockbuster song titled Daiya Re Daiya from the popular Bhojpuri film Dhadkan has crossed 10 million views on video-sharing platform YouTube. The song became a huge hit among fans and was loved by one and all.

The music and direction have been done by Chhote Baba and the lyrics have been penned by Manoj Matlabi. Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh have featured in a number of Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Tabadala, Satya, Sarkar Raj, Tridev, Thok Deb, Bajrang, Pratigya 2, among others.

Their sizzling on-screen chemistry is loved by fans and therefore their sensuous songs take social media by storm!

Akshara Singh is one of the most popular and bankable actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Besides being a successful actor and a phenomenal dancer, Akshara Singh is also a tremendous singer and has given her voice to many songs in several Bhojpuri films.

