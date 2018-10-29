Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's onscreen chemistry is stupendously eye-captivating. The Bhojpuri blockbuster Jodi has featured in the peppy number Locker Me Jawani which is sassy and as romantic as it can get. Check out the video here.

Bhojpuri onscreen hot-couple Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh have been captivating the audience with every performance they have done together till date. The super energetic and power-couple has featured in a peppy song Locker Me Jawani which has been shot in London. The song was recently launched on the social video sharing platform YouTube and yet it has already grossed more than 3 million views on YouTube creating a sensation in the entertainment sector. The full video song was published on YouTube by Akshara Singh herself along with Madhu Sharma.

Moreover, it will be quite interesting for the audience to know that the song has been voiced by the Bhojpuri diva herself and her co-star in the video i.e. the power star Pawan Singh while Manoj Matlabi and Avinash Jha ‘Ghunghroo’ have respectively written and composed the song.

Check out the video starring Pawan Singh and the beautiful Akshara Singh here:

The super hot and sexy couple Pawan and Akshara have always awestruck their fans with their sizzling chemistry. Be it in Locker Me Jawani or any other songs in Bhojpuri. The two has featured in the Bhojpuri Blockbuster film Maa Tujhe Salaam, which is a patriotic film. The flick was written and helmed by Aslam Sheikh which was released on August 10. It is considered to be one of the most successful films of the year as it had a grand opening at the Box Bhojpuri Box office collections.

Check out some of the super hot video songs of Pawan Singh and the sexy Akshara Singh:

