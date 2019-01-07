Patar Chhitar Chotaki Jahajiya song: Bhojpuri song Patar Chhitar Chotaki Jahajiya featuring Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh crosses 17 million views on YouTube. The super hit song from Bhojpuri movie Sarkar Raj starring Pawan Singh, Monalisa, Rani Chatter Jee, Akshara Singh and Kajal Raghwani is sung by Pawan Singh himself.

Patar Chhitar Chotaki Jahajiya song: Bhojpuri queen Akshara Singh never misses a golden opportunity of making her fans go gaga when it comes to her alluring smile and unmissable sensuous dance moves. With sexy song videos and sizzling pictures on Instagram, Singh who has good digits of Bhojpuri blockbuster under her belt. Apart from Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh are said to be dating each other though they have never confirmed the rumours.

Bhojpuri song Patar Chhitar Chotaki Jahajiya featuring Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh crosses 17 million views on YouTube. The sexy video in which Akshara is seen wearing a sexy blouse with a green coloured skirt while Pawan in his casuals, is seen seducing each other as they dance on the beats. The chartbuster song from the film Sarkar Raj starring Pawan Singh, Monalisa, Rani Chatter Jee, Akshara Singh and Kajal Raghwani, Patar Chhitar Chotaki Jahajiya is sung by Pawan Singh and Honey B.

Watch the sultry video of Patar Chhitar Chotaki Jahajiya song from the movie Sarkar Raj:

On the work front, Akshara Singh will star in Khesari Lal Yadav, Mani Bhattacharya starrer Babua Bawali that is likely to hit the theatres in the mid of 2019.

