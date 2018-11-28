Akshara Singh Pawan Singh song Locker Me Jawani: Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh and industry star Pawan Singh latest song Locker Me Jawani is going viral on video-sharing site YouTube. The songs in just a month after its release has crossed over 5 lakh views and the numbers are only going to rise.

Akshara Singh Pawan Singh song Locker Me Jawani: Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh and industry star Pawan Singh latest song Locker Me Jawani is going viral on video-sharing site YouTube. The songs in just a month after its release has crossed over 5 lakh views and the numbers are only going to rise. Featuring Bhojpuri stars Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh, the song has been shot in London and get you through some beautiful locations. In just one month after being released, the song has so far crossed 533,235 views on YouTube.

Locker Me Jawani is from the Bhojpuri film Maa Tujhe Salaam and has been penned down by Manoj Matlabi. The music in the film has been given by Avinash Jha Ghunghroo. It has been Produced by Abhay Sinha, Samir Aftab

under the Yashi Films. The first look of the song will remind you the title song from the Bollywood film Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai.

Akshara Singh is a Bhojpuri diva and a promising actress. As much as her video songs are famous on YouTube so are her photos on Instagram too. Akshara Singh has a wide fan following across her social media pages especially Instagram where she is a rock star. The Bhojpuri queen regularly shares her photos, videos on Instagram as a treat to her followers who are always eager to hear something new about her reel and real life.

Apart from Locker Me Jawani, several other songs of Akshara Singh have crossed millions of views on YouTube and continue to entertain her fans.

