Akshara Singh photo: One of the best dancers and singers in the Bhojpuri film industry, Akshara Singh has been winning hearts with her stunning and breathtaking selfie which she shared on her official Instagram account.

Akshara Singh is one of the most popular and sensational actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry

Akshara Singh photo: Bhojpuri dancing and singing sensation Akshara Singh’s on Monday shared an adorable selfie on her official Instagram account which has gone viral on social media. In the photo, we see Akshara Singh dressed in a white and pink suit. Her big brown eyes and the lip shade is looking way too good and her simplicity is what is being praised the most. Akshara Singh is one of the most popular and sensational actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry who has been entertaining us through her dancing skills, singing talent and acting skills.

She has previously worked in television shows such as Kaala Tika, Suryaputra Karn and many others before she made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Maa Tujhe Salaam, Saiyaan Superstar, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Saathiya, Hum Hai Lootere, among many others. She is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Akshara Singh has worked with all the top Bhojpuri stars such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, among many others. She has a huge fan base on social media and all her dance performances set the stage on fire!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More