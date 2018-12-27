Akshara Singh photos: Bhojpuri queen Akshara Singh has taken it to Instagram to wish her father a very happy birthday by sharing an adorable photo. It is a childhood photo of the Bhojpuri sensation in which she is in the arms of her father at some place. The actress also wrote a touching message for her father.

Akshara Singh photos: Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh has chosen the cutest way to wish her father a very happy birthday by taking it to her Instagram and posting an adorable picture with her father. The Bhojpuri heartthrob posted a childhood photo with her father in which it is very had to recognise her but the photo speaks a thousand words. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote a Happiest birthday to her world “my papa”. Along with the photo, the actress wrote a beautiful note for her father in which she praised her and thanked for being there.

Akshara Singh is one of the most promising actresses in the Bhojpuri industry who videos and photos on social networking sites including Instagram and other sites always go viral. Her Bhojpuri songs on video-sharing site YouTube garner millions of views and her presence in Bhojpuri songs is a guarantee that it will go hit.

Akshara songs photos on Instagram are also followed by millions of fans who are always eager to know the latest from their favourite actress reel and real life. One of Akshara Singh’s latest Bhojpuri song, which got released just few months back, crossed 5 million views and has gone viral on social media again.

