Akshara Singh photos: Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh has been turning millions into her fans with her eccentric beauty. Besides her remarkable looks, the actor is also considered as one of the most bankable actors of the Bhojpuri film industry. After winning a million of hearts with her acting, singing and dancing skills, the beauty boats of over 421k followers on Instagram.

Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh has been turning millions into her fans with her eccentric beauty. Besides her remarkable looks, the actor is also considered as one of the most bankable actors of the Bhojpuri film industry. After winning a million of hearts with her acting, singing and dancing skills, the beauty boats of over 421k followers on Instagram. With the platform, the Bhojpuri bombshell keeps sharing updates from her personal and professional life with her fans. Her profile is nothing else but an assortment of her beautiful pictures, the video that proves that she is a remarkable singer and undoubtedly a flawless dancer.

Now, the diva has come up with a whole new treat for her fans and yes it is another beautiful picture featuring Akshara and her charismatic looks. Dressed in all ethnic, this time the diva has posted a selfie highlighting the innocence that the diva is being adored for. With the mesmerising beauty, it is just too difficult for us to take our eyes off this beautiful picture. The picture has already garnered over thousands of hearts and the comment sections are flooded with the compliments for the lady. Here’s take a look at the picture:

Isn’t she looking just gorgeous? Since now, Akshara has been a part of the list of blockbusters which includes Maa Tujhhe Salaam, Saiyaan Superstar, Pawan Raja, Hum Hai Lootere, Dilwala and Tabacalera among others. Akshara has also appeared in a series of Bhojpuri video songs that have taken the YouTube by storm. Here are some of her other avatars and video songs that you just can’t afford to miss:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More