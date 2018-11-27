Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh is yet again hogging headlines for her beauty. Other than being an actor, singer and a superstar of Bhojpuri industry, Akshara Singh has now become a popular social media star. The hot and happening photo updates of Akshara melt a million hearts every day.

Enjoying a fan following of 424K followers on Instagram, Akshara Singh manages to grab all the attention with her social media posts. The gorgeous lady treats her fans with sizzling photos of her every now and then, garnering a huge number of likes. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a selfie of her looking adorable as ever. In this monochrome selfie, Akshara Singh is looking pretty in her desi look. Have a look!

Akshara started her career with daily soaps but now she is one of the most demanded and loved personalities of the regional film industry. Her latest romantic song Nindiya Na Kahe Awle was a super duper hit and crossed 2 million views on Youtube. One of the most bankable actors in the industry, Akshara Singh has been a part of many blockbusters including Maa Tujhhe Salaam, Saiyaan Superstar, Pawan Raja, Hum Hai Lootere, Dilwala and Tabacalera.

This is not the first time Akshara Singh has swayed fans with her beauty, she keeps posting adorable photos of her. These stunning photos of Akshara Singh will steal away your heart!

